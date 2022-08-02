Andhra Pradesh

Five held for flesh trade

Staff ReporterAugust 02, 2022 00:00 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:00 IST

In a joint operation, the Patamata Police and the Disha Mahila Police raided a house near Benz Circle and arrested five persons, including two brothel organisers and two customers, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They rescued four victims, including two minors, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused procured girls from Visakhapatnam and Telangana, and were running flesh trade.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
prostitution
Read more...