Five held for flesh trade
Four victims rescued from a house in city
In a joint operation, the Patamata Police and the Disha Mahila Police raided a house near Benz Circle and arrested five persons, including two brothel organisers and two customers, on Monday.
They rescued four victims, including two minors, the police said.
The accused procured girls from Visakhapatnam and Telangana, and were running flesh trade.
A case has been registered and investigation is on.
