Five held for disfiguring Ambedkar statue

16 April 2021 22:42 IST

Five youths were arrested on Friday in connection with disfiguring a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Patha Kottam village under Kotananduru police limits in East Godavari district. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of April 12.

In a press conference, Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao said it was a deliberate act. “The five youths have deliberately disfigured the statue of Dr. Ambedkar with stones on the night of April 12 to take revenge against their rivals in the village. They have been identified as K. Sairam, K. Anveshu, K.R. Subramanya Ganesh, A. Srinivas and K. Sivaji, all of the same village,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that the group resorted to the act after celebrating a birthday of one among them.

“The youths have been arrested on Friday and cases have been registered against them. They have been produced before a local court on Friday. An investigation is on,” he said.

