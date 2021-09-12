Five held for ‘attacking’ woman

The police arrested five persons for alleged trespass and attack on a woman in Koyyalagudem town in West Godavari district.

A hunt was on to arrest the remaining accused, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma on Sunday.

The complainant, G. Rama Lakshmi, married Madhusudhan Rao four years ago and the couple has a two-year-old daughter. Madhusudhan Rao died due to COVID-19 a few months ago. Since then Rama Lakshmi had been having property disputes with her in-laws. They were reportedly forcing her to vacate the house.

The accused, natives of Guntur district, allegedly went to Rama Lakshmi’s house and tried to forcibly evict her. However, the neighbours came to her rescue.

According to the SP, one of the accused had claimed that he was the relative of a politician in Guntur district but the public representative denied having any relationship with them, the SP said.

Police registered a case on charges of rioting, trespassing and threatening among others.

Investigation is on, Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.

