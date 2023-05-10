Five govt. teachers suspended for ‘indecent behaviour’ with tribal girl students in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

May 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

Five teachers of a Zilla Parishad High School have been suspended on charges of alleged ‘indecent behaviour’ with tribal girl students under Rampachodavaam police division limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

On May 9, ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar suspended the five teachers based on an inquiry conducted by the Education Department in response to a complaint received by the Commissioner of School Education.

The five teachers have been identified as M. Santhi Babu (social studies), G. Nagaraju (biology), M. Satyanarayana (Hindi), Ch. Sanyasi Reddi (mathematics), and P. Gopala Rao, all serving at the ZP High School in Rampa Agency, according to District Education Officer Saleem Basha.

“The five teachers have reportedly misbehaved with the tribal girl students. A few days before the summer holidays, the girls lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of School Education about the incident,” said Mr. Basha.

Later, the District Education Department ordered an internal inquiry which concluded that the teachers misbehaved with the girls.

The Collector has also directed the police to register cases against the five teachers. Rampachodavaram police have launched an investigation. “The FIR is yet to be registered as the recording of the statements of the girls is in progress,” a police official said.