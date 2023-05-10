HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five govt. teachers suspended for ‘indecent behaviour’ with tribal girl students in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

The Collector has directed the police to register an FIR against the teachers based on a complaint lodged with the School Education Department

May 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Five teachers of a Zilla Parishad High School have been suspended on charges of alleged ‘indecent behaviour’ with tribal girl students under Rampachodavaam police division limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

On May 9, ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar suspended the five teachers based on an inquiry conducted by the Education Department in response to a complaint received by the Commissioner of School Education.

The five teachers have been identified as M. Santhi Babu (social studies), G. Nagaraju (biology), M. Satyanarayana (Hindi), Ch. Sanyasi Reddi (mathematics), and P. Gopala Rao, all serving at the ZP High School in Rampa Agency, according to District Education Officer Saleem Basha.

“The five teachers have reportedly misbehaved with the tribal girl students. A few days before the summer holidays, the girls lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of School Education about the incident,” said Mr. Basha.

Later, the District Education Department ordered an internal inquiry which concluded that the teachers misbehaved with the girls.

The Collector has also directed the police to register cases against the five teachers. Rampachodavaram police have launched an investigation. “The FIR is yet to be registered as the recording of the statements of the girls is in progress,” a police official said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.