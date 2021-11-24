Andhra Pradesh

Five get three-year imprisonment in ID liquor case

A local court on Wednesday awarded three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on five persons, including two women, convicted in a case pertaining to the illegal transportation of ID liquor in East Godavari district.

The case was registered in November 2016 and seven accused were arrested for transporting 310 litres of ID liquor in an auto-rickshaw from Yanam. However, the two accused have died and the rest of them have been convicted in the case.

The convicted persons have been identified as Marri Mahesh,

S. Rajesh, G. Sattibabu, G. Musalamma, and V. Lakshmi, according to an official release from East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu.


