Andhra Pradesh

Five from Odisha killed in accident

Five persons of a family belonging to Bhubaneswar of Odisha were killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a distributory canal near Kothapeta of Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as D. Pratap, 26, Rita, 25, Banni, 18, Janna, 21 and Adarshkumar, 3. After having darshan of Lord Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, they were returning in a car when the accident occurred.

The only survivor, Trilochna Rao, has been admitted to a hospital in Mandasa. The police informed their relatives about the incident and sent bodies to Palasa government hospital for post-mortem.

