Five fatalities push up toll to 555

623 patients in the district on oxygen support

With seven more persons succumbing to coronavirus in Prakasam and Nellore districts, the toll increased to 963 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh fatalities, Prakasam district accounted five fresh deaths where the toll has now risen to 555 and Nellore accounted for two deaths taking the toll to 485, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Tuesday night.

The number of persons discharged from hospitals continued to outnumber fresh admissions into hospitals in the two districts. Those recovering illness were 400 more than new admissions into hospitals in the last 24 hours. While 1,031 persons got infected, 1,431 patients were cured of the disease in the two districts.

With 580 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases went up to 52,147 in Prakasam district. SPSR Nellore district recorded 451 new cases taking the total number of positive cases to 56,647.

Of these, Prakasam recorded 874 recoveries while Nellore saw 557 getting discharged. With this, the number of active cases came down to 4,972 in Prakasam district and 3,879 in Nellore district. As many as 52,767 patients in Nellore district and another 46,670 patients in Prakasam district have won the battle against the viral disease so far.

As many as 623 of 1,172 patients admitted to various hospitals in Prakasam district were provided with oxygen/ventilator support, a hospital preparedness report said. Over 4,000 patients were provided medical treatment from their homes while another 363 patients were treated from COVID-19 care centres.