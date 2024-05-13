GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five fake voters apprehended in Tirupati

The ‘voters’ holding fake identity cards were moving under suspicious circumstances at an apartment close to the polling station, when the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance workers standing guard at the spot questioned them

Published - May 13, 2024 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A police personnel helping an elderly woman on wheelchair reach her polling station in Tiruchanur village of Chandragiri constituency in Tirupati district on Monday.

A police personnel helping an elderly woman on wheelchair reach her polling station in Tiruchanur village of Chandragiri constituency in Tirupati district on Monday.

As many as five fake voters trying to impersonate as others were held by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance party workers in the first hour of voting, in Tirupati on Monday.

The incident happened at the polling station in the high school attached to Jaganmatha Church at Khadi Colony in the city. The ‘voters’ holding fake identity cards were moving under suspicious circumstances at an apartment close to the polling station, when the alliance workers standing guard at the spot questioned them.

When the voters tried to evade answers and run away, they were caught and handed over to the police, who found out that they belonged to Tamil Nadu, Kurnool and Renigunta respectively, and were not voters of Tirupati Assembly constituency. They were later taken to the Alipiri police station for questioning.

Alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu rushed to the spot and demanded action on the fake voters. He accused the local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of ‘importing’ fake voters to get his son Abhinay Reddy elected ‘by any means’.

By 11 a.m., the Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency recorded 22.11% voter turnout, while the turnout in various Assembly segments were — Gudur (18.46%), Sullurpeta (24.81%), Venkatagiri (24.45%), Chandragiri (26.9%), Tirupati (14.02%), Srikalahasti (28.34%) and Satyavedu (22.4%).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.