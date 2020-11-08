Five districts report fewer than 100 new infections

VIJAYAWADA

2,237 new cases in State with no district reporting more than 400

The State has reported 2,237 new COVID-19 infections taking the tally to 8,42,967 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

During the same period, 12 deaths were reported and the death toll increased to 6,791 with a death rate of 0.81%. As many as 2,256 patients were discharged in the past day and the number of recoveries went up to 8,14,773. The recovery rate continues to stand at 96.66% while only 21,403 active patients are undergoing treatment currently.

The overall positivity rate of the 86.56 lakh samples tested so far slightly came down to 9.74% and that of the 76,663 samples tested in the past day was 2.92%.

The daily positivity rate was less than four percent for the past two weeks. The positivity rate of the 10.86 lakh samples tested in the past 14 days was 3.30%.

Deaths

Krishna district continues to report more deaths daily. In the past day, it saw three deaths and was followed by Chittoor and Visakhapatnam with two deaths each. East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each while five other districts reported no deaths.

No district reported more than 400 new infections and five districts reported fewer than 100 infections. The district-wise new infections are as follows: West Godavari (379), Guntur (364), Chittoor (329), Krishna (277), East Godavari (188), Srikakulam (117), Anantapur (109), Visakhapatnam (108), Nellore (88), Vizianagaram (87), Kadapa (84), Prakasam (83) and Kurnool (24).

District tallies

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,18,589), West Godavari (88,676), Chittoor (80,766), Guntur (69,596), Anantapur (65,578), Prakasam (60,488), Nellore (60,364), Kurnool (59,722), Visakhapatnam (56,775), Kadapa (53,114), Srikakulam (44,681), Krishna (41,804) and Vizianagaram (39,919).