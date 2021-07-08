Five districts get new SPs

Adnan Nayeem Asmi appointed Greyhounds Group Commander

The State government has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Vizianagaram, Nellore, East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam districts.

A few other IPS officers were transferred and given new postings, and orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram SP B. Raja Kumari was transferred and posted as DIG Disha and DIG (Administration) in the A.P. Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, in the place of M. Deepika, who was transferred and posted as Vizianagaram SP.

Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Vijayawada, Ch. Vijaya Rao, was transferred and posted as Nellore SP.

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu was transferred and posted as East Godavari SP in the place of Adnan Nayeem Asmi, who was posted as Group Commander, Greyhounds.

Prakasam SP Siddhrarth Kaushal was transferred and posted as Krishna SP.

Other offices who were transferred were as follows: Y. Rishanth Reddy (ASP, Administration, Guntur); S. Satish Kumar (ASP, SEB); V. Vidhyasagar Naidu (ASP, SEB); G. Bindu Madhav (ASP, SEB); Tuhin Sinha (ASP, SEB); P. Jagadeesh (ASP, Paderu); G. Krishnakanth (ASP, Chintoor); V.N. Manikanta Chandolu (ASP, Narsipatnam); Krishnakanth Patel (ASP, Rampachodavaram) and Tushar Dudi (ASP, Chintapalli).