Five die in road accident near Palamaner

: Five persons, including three children, were burnt alive and one received severe burns when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after skidding off the road and hit a ditch at high speed, close to an RTO checkpost near Palamaner, 40 km from here, on Saturday morning.

According to information, a family of six members from Tirupati was on its way to Bengaluru to attend a function. After crossing the Cattle Farm junction at 9.00 am, their car veered off the road at high speed and landed into a ditch. The impact led to the vehicle catching fire immediately. While five occupants were burnt alive, the driver managed to jump out from the burning vehicle. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital.

As the accident took place at a low-lying area away from the national highway, it was only noticed after a while by the passers-by. The Palamaner police said that due to the heavy impact of hitting a stone, the fuel tank had burst, resulting in uncontrollable fire, preventing the inmates from making any effort to save their lives.

The deceased were identified as Jahnavi (30), Kala (28) - spouse and sister of survivor Vishnu (35), an employee of the TT Devasthanams at Tirupati - and children Bhanu Teja, Pavan Ram and Sai Ashritha.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu visited the spot. The charred bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.