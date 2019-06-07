Five Deputy CMs will be sworn in on Saturday: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that five Deputy Chief Ministers would be sworn in on Saturday.

Addressing his 151 MLAs and seven MLCs at a YSR Congress legislature party meeting at the Tadepalli party office, Mr. Reddy said there would be one Deputy Chief Minister each from the Backward Classes, Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and the forward community of Kapus, which has been fighting for BC status.

Along with this decision, which has been dubbed as “revolutionary”, Mr. Reddy told the legislators that all 25 Ministers will be sworn in at the same time. Midway through the term, their performance would be reviewed and 90% of them changed. He pointed out to them that the minister's post was not an honour but a responsibility.

The MLAs said that holding a legislature party meeting before a Cabinet expansion, in order to explain how he was selecting his Cabinet colleagues, was a pathbreaking step taken by Mr. Reddy. As many as 35 legislators spoke in support of Mr. Reddy’s proposal and some of the senior members reportedly became emotional.