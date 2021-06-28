Five-day work a week for government staff to continue in Andhra Pradesh

Govt. extends it by one year with effect from June 27

The State government on Monday issued a G.O. extending the system of five-day work in a week for the employees of the Secretariat, offices of the heads of departments, corporations and other government facilities in the Amaravati capital region with the working hours of 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. by one year with effect from June 27.

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Association (APSA) had made a request to the government, seeking continuation of the five-day work in a week.

‘No facilities’

The G.O. Ms.No.59 issued by Chief Secretary Adityanath Das said that the APSA had informed the government that many employees were yet to shift their families to Amaravati in view of their children’s studies and occupations in Hyderabad and that the transport and accommodation facilities had not been developed properly in the capital region.

The employees, therefore, sought an extension of the five-day work in a week till the issues faced by them were resolved. The departments concerned have since been instructed to take the necessary action in this regard.