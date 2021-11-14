Five-day Tribal Crafts Mela to be organised from November 15

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 November 2021 20:48 IST

A five-day State-level ‘Tribal Crafts Mela’ (exhibition-cum-sale) will be organised at GVMC Ground, opposite Viswapriya Function Hall, at RK Beach here from November 15.

The mela is being conducted to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Bhagavan Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated as ‘Janajatiya Gourava Divas’, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India@75.

Advertising

Advertising

The stalls will be inaugurated by Tribal Welfare Director Ranjit Basha. Mission Director E. Ravindra Babu and Deputy Director D. Lakshmi will also participate in the inaugural programme.

Dhimsa, Koya, Kommu, Savara and Chenchu dances will be presented by the tribal cultural troupes after the meeting.