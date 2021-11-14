Andhra Pradesh

Five-day Tribal Crafts Mela to be organised from November 15

A five-day State-level ‘Tribal Crafts Mela’ (exhibition-cum-sale) will be organised at GVMC Ground, opposite Viswapriya Function Hall, at RK Beach here from November 15.

The mela is being conducted to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Bhagavan Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated as ‘Janajatiya Gourava Divas’, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India@75.

The stalls will be inaugurated by Tribal Welfare Director Ranjit Basha. Mission Director E. Ravindra Babu and Deputy Director D. Lakshmi will also participate in the inaugural programme.

Dhimsa, Koya, Kommu, Savara and Chenchu dances will be presented by the tribal cultural troupes after the meeting.


Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 8:51:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/five-day-tribal-crafts-mela-to-be-organised-from-november-15/article37491701.ece

