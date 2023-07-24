HamberMenu
Five-day training programme for youth at NIDM

July 24, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) (south campus) launched a training programme on ‘Engaging Youth and Adolescents in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation’. The five-day programme, from July 24 to 28, will be held on the premises of the institute at Kondapavulur village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district. As many as 45 officials from various departments will take part in the programme.

