Five-day online FDP programme from September 21

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 17:38 IST

A five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Internet of Things: Revolutionary Impact on Pharmaceutical Education and Industry (IoT – RIPEI)’, will be organised by Andhra University, from September 21 to 25.

The programme is facilitated by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, according coordinator A. Krishnamanjari Pawar. There is no registration fee, but seats will be filled on a first-come first-served basis.

Advertising

Advertising