Five-day old baby abandoned

Rodents have eaten away four fingers of the infants limbs.

An unidentified mother abandoned a five-day old female infant near Ankammagunta village in the district.

On receiving information, Officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department rescued the baby from bushes, and shifted her to Old Government Hospital, Vijayawada, on Thursday.

Doctors said that rodents have eaten away two fingers of both the legs, and the foot got infected.

“As the infection is high, five fingers should be removed to prevent the spread of infection,” said the paediatricians.

Ankammagunta Anganwadi workers, who enquired into the incident said that there were no pregnant women with due date in the village, said WD&CW Krishna district Assistant Project Director M. Prameela Rani.

The Pamarru police registered a case and took up investigation, said Child Protection Officer Y. Johnson.