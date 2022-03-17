Five-day float festival concludes on a festive note

The five-day annual Teppotsavams (float festival) concluded on a festive note at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Thursday.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts was mounted atop the two-tier flotilla and dragged along the tank waters providing a feast to the eyes of thousands of devotees assembled on the steps of the temple tank.

Devotees went into raptures as the colorfully illuminated flotilla passed by, from at the point where they were positioned and stood with veneration as and when the priests offered ‘harati’ to the deities.

While a band of musicians enthralled the devout by playing the traditional ‘nadaswaram’ and other devotional kritiks, a battery of scholars engaged them with Vedic recitals in turns till the conclusion of the fete that lasted for about 90 minutes.