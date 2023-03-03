HamberMenu
Five day annual Teppotsavams begin at Tirumala

March 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA

The five day annual Teppotsavams (float festival) of Lord Venkateswara took off to a colourful start here on Friday.

The idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman were mounted atop the tastefully decorated flotilla and dragged around the Pushkarini (temple tank) waters amid religious ecstasy. The two-tier flotilla was also colourfully illuminated with varied hues of electrical bulbs befitting the occasion.

Adding grandeur, huge electrical images depicting Lord Venkateswara, goddess Padmavati and various incarnations of Lord Maha Vishnu, were erected alongside the Pushkarini.

Thousands of devotees took part in the colourful festival that lasted for over 45 minutes.

