Five-day annual rose show begins in Vijayawada

January 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 7th State-level agri-horticulture show and 6th annual rose show, organised jointly by Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh, Haritha Priya Plant Lovers’ Society and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, began in Vijayawada on Thursday (January 4).

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, inaugurated the exhibition on the grounds of Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management and Catering. Commending the society members for their efforts in protecting and beautifying the environment, Mr. Dilli Rao said cultivating the habit of growing plants from childhood would lead to a stress-free and relaxed life.

He inspected the stalls put up by Andhra Nursery Farmers’ Association, Nandanavanam Garden Nursery, Plaza of Plants, Green Home Organic Menu, Participatory Natural Farming and Natural Products among others. This year, organic products have been given a push, said Ratna Lakshmi, a member of the Rose Society of A.P.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that in addition to the exhibition of a variety of flowers and plants, there were stalls that sold organic pesticides, manure, seeds grown by farmers, indoor plants, pots, etc.

The exhibition would remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 8 (Monday). Competitions would be held for children of all ages on five days. A rangoli contest was held on the opening day, and cooking, drawing, vegetable carving, eco-friendly dressing, fashion show, etc., will be held during the next four days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.