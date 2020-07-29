Five COVID facilities to be set up in E. Godavari

Reiterating the government’s resolve to provide critical healthcare services to the coronavirus patients, Heath Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Wednesday announced that arrangements were being be made to increase the bed capacity of the hospitals in East Godavari district to 1,000.
“Five new COVID Care Centres with the 5,000 bed capacity will be set up in the district in the wake of an unprecedented rise in the COVID-19 cases. Critical healthcare services will be available at the Government General Hospital within a week as it has been designated as the State COVID hospital,” the Minister told the media here.
Recruitment of doctors and supporting staff will be done by the district authorities to ensure availability of adequate number of doctors, he said.
Mr. Krishna Srinivas further said that two COVID Care Centres were being set up to cater to the needs of the patients in Rampa and Chintoor agencies, adding that dedicated teams of doctors would be deployed.
Testing intensified
The Minister attributed the sharp spike in cases in the district to intensified testing. Mr. Krishna Srinivas, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy also discussed the strategies to check the spread of the virus in the the major hotspots of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath