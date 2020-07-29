Five COVID facilities to be set up in E. Godavari

Reiterating the government’s resolve to provide critical healthcare services to the coronavirus patients, Heath Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Wednesday announced that arrangements were being be made to increase the bed capacity of the hospitals in East Godavari district to 1,000.

“Five new COVID Care Centres with the 5,000 bed capacity will be set up in the district in the wake of an unprecedented rise in the COVID-19 cases. Critical healthcare services will be available at the Government General Hospital within a week as it has been designated as the State COVID hospital,” the Minister told the media here.

Recruitment of doctors and supporting staff will be done by the district authorities to ensure availability of adequate number of doctors, he said.

Mr. Krishna Srinivas further said that two COVID Care Centres were being set up to cater to the needs of the patients in Rampa and Chintoor agencies, adding that dedicated teams of doctors would be deployed.

Testing intensified

The Minister attributed the sharp spike in cases in the district to intensified testing. Mr. Krishna Srinivas, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy also discussed the strategies to check the spread of the virus in the the major hotspots of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.