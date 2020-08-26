Five COVID Care Centres in Vijayawada lose permission

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2020 23:25 IST

The district administration on Wednesday cancelled the permissions given for five private COVID Care Centres in and around the city.

District Medical and Health Officer I. Ramesh said that the five centres in five different hotels were permitted to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising

"We have been closely monitoring the hospitals which were permitted to run extended COVID treatment facilities and found that these five institutions are not treating any patients housed in the hotels since the beginning," Dr. Ramesh told The Hindu.

Permissions given to such hospitals were withdrawn and similar measures would be initiated after assessing the need for such facilities in view of decreasing COVID cases, Dr. Ramesh said.

He said that the number of positive cases came down in the district and there was not much demand for COVID treatment in additional facilities created by private hospitals.

