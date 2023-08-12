Five CMO employees held for stealing passwords of IAS officers and approving petitions

August 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) on Saturday arrested five employees in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on the charges of processing e-office files by forging senior bureaucrats’ digital signatures and stealing their login IDs and passwords.

At a press conference at the police headquarters at Mangalagiri, CID SP Harshavardhan Raju identified the accused as Kanamarla Srinu, former data entry operator (DEO) at the office of Mutyalaraju Revu, Secretary to CM, Guthula Seetha Ramaiah, attender at the office of K. Dhananjaya Reddy, Secretary to CM, Nalajala Sai Ram, DEO at the office of K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary, Bhukya Chaitanya Naik, DEO at the office of Mr. Mutyalaraju, and Abdul Rajak, attender at the office of the Chief Secretary.

The accused had tampered with the digital signatures of senior IAS officers to process the Chief Minister Petitions (CMPs) and generated receipts. They were booked under sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of IPC, and section 66 C and D of IT Act, based on a complaint received from the officials concerned at the CMO.

Srinu and Chaitanya were the prime accused who manipulated the e-office files, modified the content, forged the digital signatures of the senior IAS officers to circulate the CMPs from one level to another, and approved them with the credentials of the officers. They used the letterheads of the Ministers, MLAs and MPs, which generally come to the CMO for various petitions, the SP said.

First case in Feb.

The manipulation was first traced with regard to an e-office file related to a CMP of the Home Department circulated at the office of Mr. Dhananjaya Reddy in February 2023. It was found to be circulated by Srinu who was working as a DEO at the office of Mr. Mutyalaraju. A departmental action was initiated against Srinu and he was removed from service.

However, Srinu continued to manipulate the files through Chaitanya and the other accused. Sixty-six CMP files were uploaded in the e-office and circulated so far, of which 28 were at the peshi of Mr. Dhananjaya Reddy and 38 at the peshi of Bharath Gupta, Secretary to the Chief Minister, the SP said.

The accused had collected ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 from each petitioner by assuring them that they would get their petitions approved through the good offices of their higher-ups. They collected between ₹12 lakh and ₹15 lakh in this way, Mr. Harshavardhan Raju said.

Most of the files were related to transfers in various departments like health, education and home, the SP told The Hindu.