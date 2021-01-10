Five Class X boys test positive for COVID

Five boys studying in Class X at the Zilla Parishad Government Boys’ High School at Ramasamudram mandal headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. All boys are residents of Ramasamudram, 70 km from here.

District Educational Officer N. Narasimha Reddy said the boys were advised to be under home quarantine.

“As the Sankranti holidays will be till January 18, the threat of other students getting infected does not arise. We are taking all steps to test suspected cases among all students,” the official said.

During the last fortnight, Chittoor district has been recording fewer COVID-19 cases. While a majority of them are concentrated in Tirupati and Chittoor municipalities, the rest of the district is considered free of the virus. At this stage, five boys simultaneously testing positive for the virus led to a flutter in the western mandals, which are along the border with Karnataka.