Five burnt alive in road accident near Palamaner

Two women and three children were charred to death while another person received severe burns, when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after skidding off the road and falling into a ditch, close to the RTO Check Post near Palamaner, 40 km from here, on Saturday.

According to information, six members of a family from Korlagunta locality in Tirupati were on their way to Bengaluru to attend a function. After crossing the Cattle Farm Junction around 9 a.m., the car jumped the road reportedly at high speed and landed in a ditch. The impact was such that the vehicle caught fire immediately. While five inmates were burnt alive, one person who was driving the car managed to jump off the burning vehicle. He was critically injured and was rushed to the area hospital and later shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

The deceased were identified as Jahnavi (30), Kala (28), spouse and sister of survivor Vishnu (35), an employee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Tirupati, and children Bhanu Teja, Pavan Ram and Sai Ashritha.