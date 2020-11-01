Five arrested on threatening and extortion charges

Disciplinary action taken against SI, two constables

The Suryaraopet police have arrested five persons, including some traders, on charges of extortion and threatening a student. The accused reportedly tried to kidnap the youth.

According to Police Commissioner, B. Srinivasulu, the police arrested K. Vinay Ranjan, G. Lateshwar, P. Pavan Kumar, S. Bhanu Prakash and K. Pradeep Kumar on charges of extortion and threatening one M. Yogendra Sai, branding him as a ganja peddler.

Following a complaint, police booked a case under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 170 (impersonation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against the accused on Friday.

The gang, posing as police personnel, allegedly beat the complainant. The case is under investigation, Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Action on police

The Police Commissioner took disciplinary action against an SI and two constables, attached to Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) for allegedly colluding with anti-social elements and leaking information to the gangsters.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the movements of the SI and the constables, Mr. Srinivasulu said.