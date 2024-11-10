Five arrested in attack case: police deny political angle in attack on YSRC activist

Police have arrested five persons, who were reportedly responsible for the attack on YSRC activist S. Md. Mustafa, five days ago. The police said the attack was not politically motivated and denied reports that the victim was attacked because of his political affiliation.

Mr. Mustafa was a former chairman of Kurnool district Wakf Board and a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kurnool town. He had let out his house in C Camp area to one Kandukuri Mahesh of Tarigopula village in Jupadu Bungalow mandal of Nandyal district.

According to Kurnool Sub-Divisional Police Officer J. Babu Prasad, the victim had asked Mr. Mahesh to vacate the house as some women were frequently visiting the house. Mr. Mahesh developed a grudge against Mr. Mustafa and decided to attack him. On the night of November 5, Mr. Mahesh along with his friends S Manjunath alias Manju, C Bhanu Prakash, E Nagendra Babu and E Nani Babu waylaid and attacked Mr. Mustafa near Ramachandra Mission when the latter was coming on a motorcycle along with his brother.

The accused hit the two-wheeler of Mustafa with an auto and when they fell down, the accused attacked them with sticks leading to bleeding injuries. Kurnool III Town police investigated the case and arrested the five accused from Arundathi Nagar in the city. Mr Babu Prasad said the accused were produced before the court and were remanded in judicial custody till November 22.