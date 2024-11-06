Five arrested for ‘murdering’ three persons in a family in Kakinada district

Five persons belonging to a family were arrested for reportedly beating three members of another family to death with iron rods under Gollapalem police limits in Kakinada district on Tuesday. The clash erupted between the two families over an alleged extramarital affair.

On the night of October 31, Battula Chinnayya, his brother Raju and son Ramesh were reportedly beaten to death by the accused identified as P. Nageswara Rao, his wife Baby and their sons, Subramanyam, Dorababu and Vidon.

According to an official release issued by Kakinada SP Vikrant Patil, the accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a local court. The investigation is on.

