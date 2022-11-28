Five arrested for ‘duping’ people by operating money circulation scheme in Vijayawada

November 28, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Cyber Crime Police of NTR District Police Commissionerate have arrested five organisers of Sankalp Siddhi Ecart India Pvt. Ltd, who allegedly duped many customers on the pretext of money circulation scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases have been registered against the accused Under Section. 420,120 (B) IPC, Section. 4 & 5 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978 and Section. 4 & 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act 1999, Section. 66 of Information Technology (IT) Act, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Monday, the Police Commissioner said the arrested include Gutta Venu Gopal alias Venu, of Gandhinagar, Vijayawada, G. Kishore, native of Ballari, Karnataka (cousin of Venu), G. Lakshmi of Vijayawada, Syed Zakir Hussain of Guntur district and M. Venkata Nagalakshmi, a native of Nidamanur, NTR District.

The accused had launched Sankalp Mart in October 2021, and then opened Sankalp Siddhi Ecart India Pvt. Ltd, a few months ago. Venugopal and his partners collected money in the name of gold scheme, raising red sander saplings, land scheme, money circulation and supermarket schemes, the Police Commissioner said.

The organisers obtained permission from Registrar of Companies for running online trading, but has violated the norms and were doing illegal trades, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni.

“We have seized gold ornaments, weighing about 728 grams, 9.5 kgs of silver jewelry, ₹51.60 lakh cash, laptop, some documents and mobile phones from their possession,” the DCP said.