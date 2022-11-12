Andhra Pradesh

Five arrested for allegedly killing a man at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada

The Bhavanipuram police arrested five persons, who allegedly murdered a man on November 10, in Bhavanipuram area.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao, at a press conference here on Saturday, said a police team led by CI Md. Umar arrested the accused Guntur Praveen, Ganta Sai Kiran Reddy, S. Gowtham, Y. Suvarna Raju and K. Joseph, all natives of Vijayawada.

The accused allegedly beat K. Ramesh to death after a petty quarrel. Later, Praveen kept the body in his house for a day, the ACP said.


