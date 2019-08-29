Andhra Pradesh

Five arrested for ‘abusing’ CM, Minister

The police with the accused in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The police with the accused in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrnagements

They posted videos on social media

The Satyanarayanapuram police on Wednesday arrested five persons, who allegedly shot a documentary against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, a few days ago.

The accused have bene identified as Kuditapudi Soma Shekar (a paid artiste), Alamaneni Jitendra, Bontalapati Shiva Prasad, Konduri Seetaramaiah and Nidumolu Shivaiah, all natives of Kollur mandal in Guntur district.

The gang reportedly raised beetel leaves plantation and suffered losses in the recent floods. They filmed a video against the Chief Minister and the Minister, insulted them by using objectionable language and posted the videos on various social media sites.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Section 153, 153 (a), 502 (2) r/w.120 (b) and other sections.

They were produced in the court and were shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison for judicial custody, the police said.

