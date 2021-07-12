Fitness centres have no takers

12 July 2021 23:24 IST

Gym owners seek government concessions to tide over the crisis

The government’s nod to reopen gymnasiums from July 8 is yet to bring cheer to fitness trainers as health clubs have reported very low attendance on the first two days. Additional safety measures have not helped boost the confidence of fitness enthusiasts much as many are worried over the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The people who earlier flocked to gyms are now opting for regular exercises at open places, parks or are joining online yoga classes to ensure physical distancing.

President of the Visakha Gym Owners’ Welfare Association K. Ganesh who runs a health club near Rama Talkies says that in the first two days, the attendance was in single digits. Following apprehension over an early outbreak of the third COVID-19 wave and the news of various variants of the virus surfacing in several States, people are afraid of coming to gyms.

"The government should understand the situation of gym owners and provide some concessions. At least, gym rents should be partially waived off," Mr. Ganesh urges, hoping that the situation may improve in the next couple of weeks.

Not many health centres could provide online training facility for their clients.

Another gym owner feels that it is better to resume the services of health clubs after a month. At the current scale of business, it is difficult to recover even the maintenance costs, he says citing the expenditure involved in sanitising premises twice a day, providing sanitisers, electricity bill and staff salaries.

"We are trying our best to provide services adhering to COVID-19 protocols and have even asked patrons to come in shifts. But it is a wait and watch game now," says Ravi, who operates a fitness centre in Muralinagar.

"It will be difficult to run the show if the situation persists and many have to close shop," he adds.