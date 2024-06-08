Fissures in TDP-JSP alliance to the fore in Pithapuram Assembly constituency

Signs of fissures emerged among the alliance partners, the TDP and JSP, in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on June 8 (Saturday) with none other than TDP in-charge and former legislator S.V.S.N. Varma himself alleging that the supporters of Kakinada MP-elect and JSP leader Tangella Uday Srinivas had attempted to eliminate him in an attack at Vannepudi village of Gollaprolu mandal in Kakinada district on the night of June 7.

Mr. Varma and his aides were allegedly attacked by a group of JSP supporters while they were on their way in a convoy of vehicles to greet those who had extended their support for the victory of JSP supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in the elections.

Mr. Varma and his supporters were allegedly attacked with bricks and glass bottles, and the windshield of Mr. Varma’s vehicle was broken.

“We survived with minor injuries. Those who attacked us are supporters of Mr. Uday Srinivas. The accused were with the TDP before they joined the JSP. During the elections, Mr. Uday Srinivas had misguided his leadership by saying that the cadre belonged to the YSRCP,” Mr. Varma told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Varma, who had sacrificed his seat to pave the way for Mr. Pawan Kalyan to contest the elections as a part of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance dharma, was instrumental in the historic victory of the JSP president in the Assembly elections.

“Our ZPTC member, who was also injured in the attack, lodged a complaint with the police,” Mr. Varma said.

Meanwhile, attempts of The Hindu to reach out to Mr. Uday Srinivas for his version went in vain as he could not reached even by 9 p.m.

‘Political differences’

When contacted, Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar said, “Investigation into the attack on Mr. Varma is still in progress. Political differences are believed to be the reason behind the attack.”

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the constituency, and police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

