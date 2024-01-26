Fissures in TDP-JSP alliance to the fore in Andhra Pradesh

January 26, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fissures in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance came to fore on January 26 with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan announcing that his party would contest from Rajanagaram and Razole constituencies in an apparent move to counter the TDP’s “unilateral announcement” of candidates for the Araku and Mandapeta constituencies.

“It is easy to talk, or go against the alliance dharma,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while speaking at the Republic Day celebrations organised at the party office at Mangalagiri near here.

If not in so many words, Mr. Pawan Kalyan expressed his displeasure over the TDP’s political manoeuvers.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naiu has four decades of political experience and served as Chief Minister thrice. He may have some ‘special situations’ to announce candidates for Mandapeta and Araku and we need to understand it,” he said.

“The ground realities are different from what Mr. Naidu perceives,” he said, adding that TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, in the recent past, had asserted that Mr. Naidu would be the Chief Minister if the TDP-JSP alliance came to power.

“With a large heart, I did not respond to it in the interest of the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, adding, “Some leaders from Mandapeta have suggested that I respond, pointing out that they (the TDP) forgot the alliance dharma. Agreeing to their views, I tendered apologies to them. Mr. Naidu shouldn’t have done that.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, however, was quick to add that the alliance would continue and the JSP-TDP combine would come to power. “The alliance does not stop at just MLA seats, but it will continue beyond that. The alliance will contest in the local body elections as well,” he said.

“We all need the welfare of people. A joint action plan will guide the alliance. The JSP will seek one-third seats from the local body to the corporation elections,” he said, adding, “Give me five years, I will ensure that your honour and respect are not harmed.”