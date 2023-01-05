ADVERTISEMENT

Fissures emerge in YSRCP’s Vizianagaram district unit

January 05, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Give Assembly ticket to BC candidate, local leaders urge Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Pilla Vijayakumar addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Fissures have emerged in the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Vizianagaram district unit, with local leaders voicing their dissent against sitting MLA and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy.

Former chairperson of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Pilla Vijayakumar and former YSRCP in-charge of Vizianagaram constituency Avanapu Vijay, at a press conference on Wednesday, accused Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy of ‘completely ignoring leaders who had been with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since he had launched his Odarpu Yatra in 2010.

“After I started highlighting the injustice being done to Backward Classes in the district, the Deputy Speaker hurriedly installed a statue of Savitribai Phule on Tuesday,” Mr. Vijayakumar alleged.

Mr. Vijayakumar and Mr. Vikram said they would urge Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to name a person from the BC community as the party’s candidate for the 2024 Assembly elections from Vizianagaram constituency as the community comprises 80% of the district’s population.

