Fishing jetties will be built along the coast, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced that jetties would be constructed along the coast right from Srikakulam.

This apart, 794 helpers would be posted at the village secretariats to help the fishermen avail themselves of various schemes, Mr. Reddy said after launching the YSR Matsyakara Nestham, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa and other welfare schemes, at Mummidivaram in East Godavari district on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

Allowance

Mr. Reddy said that under the YSR Matsyakara Nestham, the allowance to fishermen given during the two-month ban on fishing (April 15 to June 15) was enhanced from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000, and it was directly credited into their bank accounts.

Over 1.32 lakh fishermen would benefit from it, he stated, pointing out that he had closely seen their plight during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, the families of fishermen who die at sea would be paid an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh.

Mr. Reddy criticised the opposition parties for their false propaganda against the government in spite of the efforts being made to deliver good and clean governance, which was tangible.

English medium

Referring to the criticism on English medium education in government schools, Mr. Reddy said the government’s decision was being politicised. He called upon the people to question the critics whether their children were studying in English medium schools and, if yes, the reason for faulting the government’s decision and why should the children of fishermen be confined to Telugu medium.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy visited the stalls put up by the Fisheries Department and interacted with the members of the fishing community.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers K. Kanna Babu, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, P. Viswaroop, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP Chintha Anuradha and MLA P. Satish Kumar were among those present.