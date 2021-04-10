Fishing ban from April 15, ₹10,000 aid for each fisherman

VIJAYAWADA

10 April 2021 21:11 IST

The State government has announced a ban on marine fishing for 61 days, from April 15 to June 14, in the territorial waters of A.P. for effective fishery resources and conservation of marine biodiversity.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, to impose uniform ban on fishing by all fishing vessels in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the regulatory orders were issued.

Accordingly, fishing is prohibited by all mechanised vessels and fishing crafts fitted with outboard as well as inboard engine (motorised fishing boats). However, the traditional non-motorised boats are exempted from the ban.

Advertising

Advertising

More than 2,000 mechanised and motorised boats will stay away from fishing in the sea during the ban period.

“The State government will provide ₹10,000 financial aid to each fisherman during the ban period,” a Fisheries Department official said.