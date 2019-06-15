Fishermen venture intosea as new season begins

More than half of 700 mechanised boats have gone on fishing on day one of new fishing season even as those who specialise in day fishing returned with a bumper catch of tuna and other types of fish.

As the 61-day annual fish conservation period, known as ban period, came to an end in the small hours of Saturday, about 450 to 500 boats ventured into the sea. Acute shortage of ice and failure to undertake repairs for want of resources prevented others from going on a voyage towards Gopalpur and Paradip of Odisha.

“Those who went on day fishing in search of fish in the nearby areas have returned with a good catch of tuna as well as shrimp by evening,” Joint Director of Fisheries P. Koteswara Rao told The Hindu.

Climate change

Though the season for tuna is from November to February, they were spotted on the shores of Visakhapatnam, Pudimadaka and other areas due to change in climatic conditions by catamaran boats in the past few days. The annual ban is applicable for non-motorised boats.

Tuna, a highly migratory species, which is generally found in the deep waters, was found in large numbers on the shores here post-cyclone Fani, which battered the coastal areas of Odisha in May.

Tuna is in high demand in the United States, Japan, Sri Lanka and other countries. Agents from Tamil Nadu and Kerala procure tuna from local fishermen here for processing and transporting it to overseas destinations.

Fishermen complain of a distress situation due to high operational cost and fall in catch due to variety of factors, which include juvenile fishing, bottom trawling, ocean pollution and over-exploitation due to unhealthy competition.

During the Gangamma jatara in the port city, fisherwomen offered prayers to the goddess of water for good monsoon.