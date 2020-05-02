Fishermen stranded in Gujarat arrive by special buses

After putting up with untold miseries arising out of the nation-wide lockdown at Veraval in Gujarat, 2,500 stranded fishermen from the districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reached their respective places by the special buses arranged by the State government in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials of the Revenue and Fisheries departments, people’s representatives and family members greeted them and enquired about their health condition.

The fishermen had moved to Gujarat to eke out a living there as opportunities locally were scarce. With the clamping of lockdown, they were caught unawares. With no proper shelter and food at Veraval, they had to undergo severe hardship.

Responding to their pleas, the government took up the issue at the highest level to ensure their safe return.

“All the returnees have been sent to the 31 quarantine centres arranged for them. After preliminary medical examination, rapid tests have been conducted on them to check their COVID-19 status,” Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said.

Advice to kin

He urged family members of the returnees not to meet them at the quarantine centres as the government was taking utmost care of their health and other needs.

Mandal Revenue Officer Dileep Chakravarti said that the vacant tribal welfare hostel was converted into a quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam Fishermen Community Welfare Association leader Duda Sudhakar urged the government to announce a special package for the migrant fishermen and provide them employment locally.

In Vizianagaram district, the administration made all arrangements at the quarantine centres established at places such as Pusapatirega and Bhogapuram.

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal urged the fishermen to cooperate with the administration by undergoing periodical medical tests at the quarantine centers.