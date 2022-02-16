Fishermen seek compensation for loss of livelihood during naval events in Vizag

‘Those who operate small motor boats and traditional fishermen will be affected’

Dried fish being sold at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Due to two high-profile naval exercises, the activity is banned on the roads leading to R.K. Beach from February 18 to March 4. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Ahead of the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan-2022, members of the fishermen community, fish traders, and boat operators have expressed concern over the likely impact on their livelihood due to the restrictions imposed on fishing for a few days, and urged the State government to compensate them for the loss.

The District Collector has already issued instructions to the fishermen not to venture for fishing in the anchorage / security area (the beach stretch from Tenneti Park to Dolphin Nose) from February 18 to March 4.

“Fishermen who go for fishing for longer duration ranging from one to two weeks will not be affected. But those who operate small motor boats and traditional fishermen who depend on daily fishing activity will be affected,” said P. Vasu, a fishermen from Jalaripeta.

“We welcome such naval events in our city. But ,when our livelihood is affected, the government should come forward and consider providing us compensation,” he said.

A few fisherwomen said the ban on the sale of fish at the harbour would affect them financially.

“The harbour was closed for many days last summer due to COVID-19. It was again closed due to cyclones, they recalled.

Plea to Collector

President of A.P. Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators’ Association P. Apparao said they requested the District Collector to provide compensation to the fishermen, fish traders, boat owners, and those whose livelihood was likely to be affected due to the ban.

“There are a number of fishermen and boat operators who rely on fishing in this stretch. As per our estimates, ₹3.8 crore may be required for disbursal of compensation to the affected families,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of the Vysakhi Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy urged the government to engage local fishermen for transporting men and material to the ships in the anchorage.

During the International Fleet Review in 2016, local boat operators had been given the opportunity, he said.

“Restrictions will be in place only in the anchorage area. Fishermen can venture beyond that area for fishing. ”P. Lakshmana RaoJoint Director of Fisheries

“Restrictions will be in place only in the anchorage area. Fishermen can venture beyond that area for fishing,” Joint Director of Fisheries P. Lakshmana Rao said.

He further said that the fishing harbour would not be closed completely, but they would not allow sale of fish or drying of fish on the roads leading to R.K Beach.