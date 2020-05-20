Andhra Pradesh

Fishermen hamlet reels under Amphan impact

The damaged houses at Jagaraipeta along the Uppada Beach near Kakinada in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

The damaged houses at Jagaraipeta along the Uppada Beach near Kakinada in East Godavari district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMBABU

35 houses damaged, 400 shifted to relief camps

At least 35 houses collapsed after seawater entered Sooradapeta, a habitation on the Uppada coast near Kakinada city in East Godavari district on Wednesday. However, no casualty has been reported. The sea had turned rough since Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Amphan. .

The revenue and police authorities had evacuated about 400 persons, all of them fisherfolk, till reports last came in. They were accommodated in four government schools in Uppada panchayat.

According to the preliminary report prepared by the Fisheries Department, several houses were partially damaged and could collapse any moment.

Fisheries Development Officer, Uppada, Ch. Umamaheswara Rao told The Hindu that the damage was being enumerated. “People living next to the geo-tube, erected to prevent sea erosion in recent years, are being persuaded to shift to relief camps,” he added.

Rehabilitation plan

“We are carrying out a detailed study to determine the number of families living on the shoreline of Uppada to provide them permanent housing facility far from the shore. Directives in this regard have been issued by Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Pithapuram MLA P. Dorababu, ” said Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer G. Chinni Krishna.

Many fisherfolk families on the shoreline have earlier been provided house sites near Uppada but they are reluctant to relocate. Mr. Dorababu accompanied by revenue officials inspected the Uppada coast.

Meanwhile, village elders led by Surada Nageswara Rao expressed fear that their habitations would be severely damaged if the cyclonic weather continued.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:02:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fishermen-hamlet-reels-under-amphan-impact/article31636285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY