Fishermen bat for mother vessel to ensure better price for tuna species

Tuna exports from Visakhapatnam, close on the heels of inauguration of air cargo complex, will receive a major boost if a mother vessel is introduced for online processing and ensuring freshness of the fish, mainly sashimi grade tuna.

With an advisory issued by the Fisheries Department and Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) to diversify into tuna fishing due to dwindling revenue on account of shrimp-centric approach, 250 mechanised boats and nearly 500 country boats, including beach landing crafts, have opted for long-liners in Visakhapatnam over the years. They also availed 50% subsidy offered to them.

As there is no mother vessel, tuna caught by the boats are being purchased by the agents who supply it to the hoteliers and clients in the United States, Japan and the European Union through Chennai and Kochi-based firms. “Even sashimi grade tuna most sought-after abroad fetches ₹500 per kg where as it is sold at ₹1,000 to ₹1500 per kg abroad depending on freshness and size of the fish. For small fish, they get ₹110 and big tuna ₹170 to ₹180 per kg at Pudimadaka, about 60 km from here, where small fishermen formed into groups to catch tuna. “For over a decade our demand has been to deploy a mother vessel by the government with on-board processing facility to maintain freshness and ensure hygienic handling of tuna,” pointed out Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy, president of Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association.

Mr. Murthy, who owns two mechanised boats, told The Hindu that when airlifted afresh to foreign countries, they get good amount. Tuna caught in the Bay of Bengal is also acclaimed by the fish-lovers for its taste.

“We don’t know how to market. Whatever the agents offer us at our jetty, we have no other choice except accepting it,” said Vaddamudala Jagga Rao, a traditional fishermen at Pudimadaka, who converted two country boats into long-liners. Pudimadaka is home for 100 to 120 tuna long-liners.

Medicinal value

Known for its culinary and medicinal value, tuna contains a sleek and streamlined body. It is highly migratory known for exceptionally high body temperature. It moves fast at a speed of 75 kmph.

The recent introduction of air cargo complex at Visakhapatnam International Airport has raised the expectation of the fishing community. During his recent visit, Fisheries Commissioner Rama Sankar Naik was urged by the stakeholders to introduce a mother vessel off Visakhapatnam Coast. A senior official of Fisheries Department said a mother vessel with an overall length of 15 to 20 metres might cost around ₹80 lakh out of which the Central and the State governments would respectively give a subsidy of 24 and 16%.