Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh asked to be cautious for next couple of days

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar asked fishermen to be cautious and not venture into the sea for the next couple of days as the Indian Meteorological Department predicted rains. Although the weather was clear on Monday(September 2, 2024), thick clouds engulfed the entire Srikakulam district on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

According to him, the fishermen have to take care of their houses and belongings including nets and boats till normalcy is restored. Srikakulam has a long coast of 180 km stretching from Pydibhimavaram to Itchapuram. Over 3.5 lakh people live in coastal areas and a majority of them depend on fishing activity for their livelihood.

Mr. Dinakar who visited sea coast areas directed the officials to evacuate people to cyclone shelter zones if necessary. He has also advised the officials to monitor inflows to Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers which have been getting huge inflows for a couple of days with heavy rains in their catchment areas of Odisha and other places.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar has also directed the officials to be cautious for the next few days. He directed them to monitor the inflows to major rivers in the district.

