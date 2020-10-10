Fishermen alerted as heavy rain predicted on Oct. 12

ONGOLE

10 October 2020 23:16 IST

Fishermen from across the 10 coastal mandals returned from the sea due to rough weather as the Friday’s low pressure area has become a well-marked one on Saturday.

The sea-faring fishermen in Kothapatnam and other coastal mandals took their boats to safety in view of the developing weather system. The Prakasam district administration asked the special officers appointed for each of the coastal mandals to be on high alert and evacuate people as and when needed as weathermen predicted that the low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday and further into a deep depression on Monday.

Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea as squally wind speed reaching 50-60 to 70 kmph along and off the coast is likely in the next two days. Weathermen also predicted extremely heavy rainfall on October 12.

Meanwhile, Maddipadu recorded a maximum of 47 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours followed by Inkollu(36.8 mm), J.Pangalur(34.4 mm), Chimakurthy(29.6 mm), Parchur(25.2 mm), Dornala (24.6 mm), and Kumarole (18mm), according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.