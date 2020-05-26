Fishermen a happy lot as ban reduced to 47 days

Mechanised boats anchored at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The annual ban is set to expire on May 31 midnight.

They will resume ops a day later, after paying obeisance to deity Gangamma

The decision of the Central government to curtail the 61-day annual ban period on fishing by mechanised boats to 47 days for the east coast has brought smiles to fishermen in Visakhapatnam, the largest fish landing facility in the State.

However, the fishermen have decided to set sail into the Bay of Bengal a day after the ban period expires, only after paying obeisance to Gangamma. Belief has it that the deity blesses the fishermen with good catch and protect them from all odds in the high seas.

Now, the fishing ban which was imposed on April 15 is set to expire on May 31 (both days inclusive). The Centre has reduced the ban period, after taking into consideration the loss of livelihood owing to the lockdown, which was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 before the curbs came into effect.

“Instead of resuming operations on June 1 (Monday), we have decided to set sail into the sea after paying our obeisance to Gangamma talli on June 2 (Tuesday),” said Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Boat Operators’ Welfare Association president P. Ch. Appa Rao. Unlike previous years, he said, this time they would make the event a low-key affair owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing would be enforced strictly, an official of Fisheries Department said.

Welcoming the decision of the Centre, Illango, former chairperson of National Fisherfolk Forum, said it would help fishermen resume their livelihood early.

Surge in activity

Meanwhile, the fishing harbour saw a sudden surge in activity after the fishing community came to know about the Centre’s decision on Monday evening.

“The decision has given hope to boat owners and fishermen that they will get a decent income. The fishermen had stopped fishing a month before the ban came into effect due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they can recoup some losses,” said Arjili Dasu, executive director of A.P. Fisherfolk Foundation.

However, the fishing ban along the west coast will expire on July 31 midnight.