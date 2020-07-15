Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman feared drowned at Payakaraopeta

A fisherman reportedly went missing after a fishing boat capsized in the sea due to high tides, at Pentakota in Payakaraopeta mandal of Visakhapatnam district, on Wednesday.

The missing fisherman has been identified as M. Jagannadham (39), a resident of Payakaraopeta mandal.

“Jagannadham, along with five others, had gone for fishing at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. After some time, the boat capsized reportedly due to strong tides. While the other five fishermen managed to swim to safety, Jagannadham went missing,” said Vibhishan Rao, Sub-Inspector of Police at Payakaraopeta police station.

“Search and rescue teams have been deployed in the area. We have also alerted the marine police,” police said. A missing case has been registered.

