Fisherman dies in Srikakulam district

A 59-year-old fisherman died when he went for fishing in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, Mylapalli Pentayya belonged to Danipeta village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district. The Ranasthalam police shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case.
Srikakulam Fishermen Association president Duda Sudhakar urged the government to grant compensation to the family of the victim. He said that fishermen community had lost livelihood following the lockdown and they were forced to venture into the sea.
