Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman dies in Srikakulam district

A 59-year-old fisherman died when he went for fishing in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, Mylapalli Pentayya belonged to Danipeta village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district. The Ranasthalam police shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case.

Srikakulam Fishermen Association president Duda Sudhakar urged the government to grant compensation to the family of the victim. He said that fishermen community had lost livelihood following the lockdown and they were forced to venture into the sea.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 12:37:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fisherman-dies-in-srikakulam-district/article31467124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY