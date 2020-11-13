Fisherman dies as boat capsizes

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:34 IST

A 55-year-old-fisherman died while five others had a narrow escape after their fishing boat capsized in the sea off Visakhapatnam coast.

The deceased was identified as M. Ramana, a resident of Vasuvanipalem area in the city.

According to reports, Ramana, along with five others, ventured in the sea for fishing on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, while they were returning to the coast, the boat reportedly capsized due to rough weather conditions.

While all six persons managed to reach the shore, Ramana was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. New Port police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.